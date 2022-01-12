‘I’ve only ever tried to be helpful’: Jamie Lynn Spears expresses love for sister Britney amid the drama

(WVUE) - Jamie Lynn Spears is expressing more about her complicated family drama.

The actress and country-singer songwriter, 30, is preparing for the release of her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” but amid the drama with her sister Britney, she addressed the issue in an interview with People magazine.

Britney Spears spoke out about her conservatorship, which was finally terminated by a judge last year in November after 13 years. Fans of Britney attacked Jamie Lynn online, accusing her of not being supportive of her during her conservatorship. It got to a point where death threats were sent.

Just last week, Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram, but Jamie still follows her.

“I’ve only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous,” Jamie Lynn told People in a new interview.

Another thing Jamie Lynn addressed is was Britney’s comment to the court that everyone in her family, including Jamie Lynn, was trying to profit off her conservatorship. Lynn claims she did not and implied that there may have been a misunderstanding.

“I love and I support my sister, and I always will,” Jamie Lynn told People in the new interview. “It’s very clear that this has been a painful process, and I have to respect however she works through that. This is a complicated situation. It gets to a certain point where you can’t help someone who doesn’t want you to.”

