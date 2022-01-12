BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lawsuit against Prince Andrew a go despite Epstein deal

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.

His lawyers had said that the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by a deal she reached in 2009 with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein.

That settlement of a lawsuit was reached a decade before Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan lockup as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that an agreement was reached for classes to...
Democrats try to stamp out school closures as virus surges
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
US consumer prices soared 7% in past year, most since 1982
The city is turning to inexpensive tech, $20 green lasers, to annoy the birds into leaving....
City leaders to use lasers to get rid of crows plaguing town
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open