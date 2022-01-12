BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU lands commitment from La. native, Arkansas safety Joe Foucha

Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha after a stop against Penn State during the second half of...
Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha after a stop against Penn State during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second commitment through the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Arkansas safety Joe Foucha a native of New Orleans announced via Twitter that he would be joining the Tigers.

RELATED: LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner

Foucha joins UL-Lafayette defensive back Mekhai Garner who announced on Tuesday that he would be transferring to the Tigers as well. This news comes just hours after LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern announced that he would be entering the portal.

RELATED: LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A product of McDonogh 35 had 73 total tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, seven passes defended and two interceptions this past season.

During his time as a Razorback, Foucha had 231 total tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 17 passes defended and five interceptions in 44 games played.

The Tigers have been hit hard this off-season with 10 players entering the portal as of Tuesday, Jan. 11. Defensive back has been an area of need for LSU to fill.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4
The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30...
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport