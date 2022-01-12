Murder suspect arrested in December killing of driver on St. Claude Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspected gunman in the December killing of a man driving with his wife on St. Claude Avenue was arrested and booked Tuesday (Jan. 12) with second-degree murder, New Orleans police said.

Alvin Thomas, 23, faces a lifetime prison sentence if indicted and convicted of murdering 38-year-old Randall Matthews.

Alvin Thomas, 23, was booked Wednesday (Jan. 12) with second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 11 shooting death of 38-year-old Randall Matthews as he drove on St. Claude Avenue. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

Matthews was driving in the 3300 block of St. Claude Avenue near Piety Street when he was shot in the back of the head around 6:17 p.m. on Dec. 11. He remained unresponsive but on life support for four days before dying at University Medical Center.

Matthews’ wife also was injured when their car crashed into a street utility pole after the shooting. She told WVUE-Fox 8 she heard a loud gunshot and awoke from the crash injured and disoriented.

“If I wouldn’t have gotten out of the car ... I feel my life would have been taken, too,” she told Fox 8 reporter Natasha Robin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.