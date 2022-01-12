Murder suspect arrested in December killing of driver on St. Claude Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspected gunman in the December killing of a man driving with his wife on St. Claude Avenue was arrested and booked Tuesday (Jan. 12) with second-degree murder, New Orleans police said.
Alvin Thomas, 23, faces a lifetime prison sentence if indicted and convicted of murdering 38-year-old Randall Matthews.
Matthews was driving in the 3300 block of St. Claude Avenue near Piety Street when he was shot in the back of the head around 6:17 p.m. on Dec. 11. He remained unresponsive but on life support for four days before dying at University Medical Center.
Matthews’ wife also was injured when their car crashed into a street utility pole after the shooting. She told WVUE-Fox 8 she heard a loud gunshot and awoke from the crash injured and disoriented.
“If I wouldn’t have gotten out of the car ... I feel my life would have been taken, too,” she told Fox 8 reporter Natasha Robin.
