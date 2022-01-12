BBB Accredited Business
New Orleanians react to Reimposition of Mask Mandate

By Rob Masson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Mayors Office Tuesday decided to re-impose the city’s mask mandate due to rising OmiCron numbers. That means if you’re going out to a bar or a restaurant you will have to wear a mask to protect yourself once again.

After more than a week of rising omicron numbers, many people say they are not surprised.

On Magazine Street music bars and restaurants that have not had to impose mask rules for more than two months are once again put mask mandates in place beginning at 6 AM Wednesday morning and the people we spoke with said they think it’s a good idea.

“I’m not surprised, in spite of vaccinations a lot of people are getting sick including myself,” said a man who identified himself as ‘Javier’ from New Orleans.

" I think it’s overdue especially after the holiday spike. I’m surprised around Thanksgiving we weren’t required to wear masks indoors,” said Stacey Colangelo of New Orleans.

The newly re-imposed mask mandate will apply to entertainment facilities, fitness centers, and public transportation

