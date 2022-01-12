BBB Accredited Business
Ninth Ward man arrested after human remains found on property, NOPD says

Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several drug and weapons charges after New Orleans police said they executed a search warrant and found human remains on his Ninth Ward property.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Ninth Ward man was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 11) after New Orleans police executing a search warrant found human remains on his Pauline Street property, authorities said.

The NOPD has not accused 34-year-old Benjamin Beale of committing a homicide, but they arrested him and booked him with obstruction of justice in a death investigation after he refused to answer questions about the dead body during an interview at police headquarters.

Beale also was booked with illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and two counts of creating/operating a clandestine drug lab, according to court records.

Beale is expected to make his first appearance in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court on Wednesday to determine whether a bond will be set and in what amount.

Police have provided few details of what prompted them to search Beale’s residence in the 2200 block of Pauline Street, except to say that the probe was “related to a missing person investigation.” The identity of the missing person has not been disclosed, nor has the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office yet revealed the name of the person whose corpse was found.

Court records show no prior arrests of Beale in Orleans Parish.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

New Orleans police executing a search warrant in a missing person's case said they discovered...
New Orleans police executing a search warrant in a missing person's case said they discovered human remains at Benjamin Beale's residence in the 2200 block of Pauline Street in the Ninth Ward.

