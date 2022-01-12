BBB Accredited Business
Overtime Podcast #266 - Pelicans finding their identity under head coach Willie Green

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green calls out from the bench in the second half of an...
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green calls out from the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The Pelicans won 101-96. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

When it comes to the Pelicans, their record doesn’t tell the whole story of a team that’s improved over the last month and a half. Slowly but surely, head coach Willie Green’s been pushing his team in the right direction, and when healthy, they’re starting to find their rhythm. It’s still a bit of an uphill battle at times without Zion Williamson, but in his absence, Brandon Ingram is once again showing why he can be a superstar. Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas are putting together their best seasons, and rookie Herb Jones seems to be adding an element to his game every week.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Chris Hagan and Jesse Brooks discuss where the Pelicans stand after a thrilling win over the Timberwolves and how the team is making the most of a rough situation without Zion.

