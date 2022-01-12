BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

St. James teacher arrested; accused of molestation of juvenile

Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville, was arrested in Ascension Parish and sent to the St. James...
Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville, was arrested in Ascension Parish and sent to the St. James Parish Jail Wednesday morning where she is being held for indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.(St. James sheriff)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A teacher in St. James Parish was arrested Tuesday night and is accused of sex crimes related to juveniles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville, was arrested in Ascension Parish and sent to the St. James Parish Jail Wednesday morning where she is being held for indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Samuels is a teacher with the St. James Parish School System Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they have reason to believe that Samuels had inappropriate contact with a juvenile after the conclusion of an investigation. The results of that investigation were presented to a judge and an arrest warrant was obtained, the sheriff’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East

Latest News

Headless torso in freezer found in man's backyard
Headless torso in freezer found in man's backyard
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents
Covid hospitalization
Local health leaders warn of strain Omicron is causing on weakened hospital system
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made