Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season

Coming into the season, the Green Wave knew they’d have some standout guards to pace their scoring, but it’s the third part of their three-headed monster that’s putting them over the top.

“Jalen Cook is doing a great job,” says head coach Tulane head coach Ron Hunter. “Jaylen Forbes is a really good player. But the most important player on my team is Kevin Cross. If I had to give out an MVP, it would be Kevin Cross.”

Cross’s leap from year one at Tulane to year two is night and day. He’s doubled his points per game from seven last season to 14 right now. In fact, he’s upped his per game average even more since the start of conference play two weeks ago.

“I want to say one of the biggest things with me was confidence,” says Cross. “Last year, I don’t feel like I had as much confidence coming off of transfers and stuff like that. But I feel like I adjusted pretty well this year, and I know my spots on the floor.”

The key is his versatility. He’s not a true five in height and size, but he fills the role for the Green Wave, which creates all kinds of match-up issues for their opponents.

“If you watch, he’s a very tough cover,” says Hunter. “You step out, and he can drive it. He’s strong enough where he can post you up. We change, based on who’s guarding him, how we want to attack their defense. Teams that want to press us, it becomes very hard to press us because he’s our leading assist guy. Tell me another five in the country who’s leading their team in assists. And if you look all through the stats in the league, he’s in the top 10 in a lot of different stats.”

Along with Cross’s breakout year and the addition of Jalen Cook, it’s certainly taken a lot of weight off of Jaylen Forbes, who had to do it all for Tulane a year ago. If this recipe holds, the Green Wave could find themselves contending for an AAC title down the road.

