Zack: Clouds today, but sun to follow rest of week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weather isn’t all that bad for January, as cool conditions continue to dominate the forecast and milder conditions are in store for the end of the work week.

For Wednesday, we’ll have a disturbance swinging by in the atmosphere. This will lead to a good bit of cloud cover and more of those cool conditions. Highs will top out in the upper 50s, with a small chance for a random sprinkle mainly at the coast.

The end of this week looks absolutely gorgeous. I’d say the weather will be not too warm and not too cool, but just right. Highs for Thursday and Friday head for the middle 60s after some cold starts in the morning hours. Sunny skies will dominate the forecast after today.

Unfortunately, the weekend won’t feature the same gorgeous weather, as a strong storm system is expected to move across the region. Expect storms Saturday, followed by a rapid drop in temperatures on Sunday. A big snow event is possible just to our north, and it wouldn’t shock me to see some flurries find their way down here come Sunday morning. Winds will be quite gusty behind this storm.

A look ahead to next week brings more chilly weather.

