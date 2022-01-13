1 captured, 3 juveniles on the run after escaping Youth Center in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One juvenile has been captured and three more remain on the run after escaping the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department says Nelson Banks, Quinton Washington, Robert Brown, and Donovan Davis escaped around 4:45 p.m. on Wed., Jan. 12.

It is unclear how the escape happened.

Banks, 14, was arrested on Thursday moments after officials held a press conference to update the search efforts.

Three other people have been arrested and accused of harboring and concealing Banks’ whereabouts; Banks’ brother, Gerard Turner, his mother, Lakisha White, and his mother’s wife, Brittany White.

Possibly related, an armed robbery unfolded just a few blocks from the Milton Street juvenile facility around 10 minutes after the escape in the 3700 block of Hamburg Street.

Police say four men robbed a woman and stole her car as she pulled into her driveway.

Police are investigating and have not connected the escaped juveniles to that incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these four juvenile subjects is asked to contact NOPD Third District officers at 504-658-6030 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

