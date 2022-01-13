BBB Accredited Business
4 juveniles escape Youth Center in New Orleans, according to NOPD

Around 4:45 p.m., four male juveniles escaped from the Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention...
Around 4:45 p.m., four male juveniles escaped from the Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center (OJJIC) on Milton St.(OJJIC)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Around 4:45 p.m., four male juveniles escaped from the Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center (OJJIC) on Milton St.

The four escaped juveniles were identified as Nelson Banks, Quinton Washington, Robert Brown, and Donovan Davis.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these four juvenile subjects is asked to contact NOPD Third District officers at 504-658-6030 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

This story is developing.

