Bruce: Fantastic through Friday-Saturday storms then a winter blast Sunday

Colder weekend-Few flurries possible
Colder weekend-Few flurries possible
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Great weather through Friday with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the mid 60s. Changes start late Friday into Saturday as a strong cold front approaches from the west. That will allow for some rain and a few possible storms Saturday afternoon and early evening as temps warm to the upper 70s briefly. As the front moves through temps will tumble and we will see a 30-35° drop on Sunday as highs stay in the mid 40s. While parts of the deep south will see heavy snow, we will be on the edge with a few snow flurries possible late Saturday night into midday Sunday.

No accumulation is expected. Behind it by Sunday night, expect mostly dry and chilly conditions once again for the remainder of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend.

