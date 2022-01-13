Bruce: Fantastic through Friday-Saturday storms then a winter blast Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Great weather through Friday with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the mid 60s. Changes start late Friday into Saturday as a strong cold front approaches from the west. That will allow for some rain and a few possible storms Saturday afternoon and early evening as temps warm to the upper 70s briefly. As the front moves through temps will tumble and we will see a 30-35° drop on Sunday as highs stay in the mid 40s. While parts of the deep south will see heavy snow, we will be on the edge with a few snow flurries possible late Saturday night into midday Sunday.

Bruce: Sunday morning snapshot! A winter blast hits the deep south with sleet, snow, ice and freezing rain. The worst will stay to our north, but don't count out a few light flurries around here before it is all said and done Sunday night. No accumulation expected. pic.twitter.com/IIIBS92Ujy — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 13, 2022

No accumulation is expected. Behind it by Sunday night, expect mostly dry and chilly conditions once again for the remainder of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend.

