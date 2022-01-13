Destrehan High School to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18 for first time since Hurricane Ida

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - It’s been months since Hurricane Ida came devastated Southeast Louisiana and its coastline, and the effects are still deeply felt as recovery efforts continue down a long road.

The 2021-22 school year was interrupted from the start with Hurricane Ida while still managing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but now St. Charles Parish Public Schools are proud to announce that progress is being made towards recovery by announcing that Destrehan High School is set to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18.

After 141 days, the Destrehan High School campus will reopen ✅ following Hurricane Ida! 🌀 We are excited to officially... Posted by St. Charles Parish Public Schools on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The school system says that the final round of repairs is underway this week and they are looking forward to getting back into normal school routines for the remainder of the year starting next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.