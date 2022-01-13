BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Destrehan High School to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18 for first time since Hurricane Ida

St. Charles Parish Public Schools are proud to announce that progress is being made towards...
St. Charles Parish Public Schools are proud to announce that progress is being made towards recovery by announcing that Destrehan High School is set to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18.(St. Charles schools)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - It’s been months since Hurricane Ida came devastated Southeast Louisiana and its coastline, and the effects are still deeply felt as recovery efforts continue down a long road.

The 2021-22 school year was interrupted from the start with Hurricane Ida while still managing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but now St. Charles Parish Public Schools are proud to announce that progress is being made towards recovery by announcing that Destrehan High School is set to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18.

After 141 days, the Destrehan High School campus will reopen ✅ following Hurricane Ida! 🌀 We are excited to officially...

Posted by St. Charles Parish Public Schools on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The school system says that the final round of repairs is underway this week and they are looking forward to getting back into normal school routines for the remainder of the year starting next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

Latest News

Post-Ida housing issues
Post-Ida housing issues
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘The gruesome way this ended is beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
4 juveniles escape from custody at the JJIC
4 juveniles escape from custody at the JJIC