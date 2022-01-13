BBB Accredited Business
Gov. Edwards announces news conference

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he will be holding a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

Edwards will be speaking about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Edwards will also be joined by Dr. Joe Kanter from the Louisiana Department of Health.

