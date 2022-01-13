BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LCCP four-star TreVonte’ Citizen announces Top 8 schools ahead of signing day

LCCP running back, TreVonte' Citizen, announced his Top 8 schools Thursday ahead of National...
LCCP running back, TreVonte' Citizen, announced his Top 8 schools Thursday ahead of National Signing on Feb. 2.(Hayes Fawcett, On3)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - TreVonte’ Citizen’s recruitment is nearing its close. The LCCP running back, once an LSU pledge, announced his Top 8 schools Thursday ahead of National Signing on Feb. 2. LSU once again made the cut along with USC, Florida, Nebraska, Auburn, Miami, Michigan State and Grambling State.

Citizen, a top-10 ranked player in Louisiana, and the No. 1 ranked uncommitted running back in the country, is a bruiser at 6-foot and nearly 220 pounds. In 2021, Citizen rushed for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns in just six games. He averaged a whopping 11.4 yards per carry.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

Latest News

LSU is in the mix for Jacoby Mathews.
LSU among schools in pursuit for 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews
Ponchatoula's Jacoby Mathews recruitment update
Ponchatoula's Jacoby Mathews recruitment update
The second National Signing Day is in February
LSU and Alabama garner big results on early National Signing Day
LSU Tigers
LSU lands 3-star WR Landon Ibieta from Mandeville
Preston is ranked one of the top receivers in the country for '22
Alabama and LSU fighting for the signature of St. James WR Shazz Preston