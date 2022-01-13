BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran into road

Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran...
Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran into road(Tasha Posey)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish woman is recovering after her car flipped over after hitting a deer that ran out into the road.

This happened early Tuesday, Jan. 11 on Springfield Road in Watson.

“She (her 18-year-old daughter) was coming home, and the deer popped out. She hit the deer the airbag popped out hit her in the face and she turned her wheel and flipped. She called me screaming and crying we only live half a mile from where she was. But she was screaming so bad, I did not understand anything she said when she called. So, I just took off out of my house going down the road looking for her and I saw the deer in the road. And then I looked off to the side and she was flipped over in the field hanging upside down,” said Tasha Posey.

Posey says her daughter thankfully did not need to go to the hospital, but her neck and back are still very sore.

She wanted to thank a Good Samaritan who helped her daughter get out of the car that night.

“Well after I got there, he pulled up behind me and we both ran to the car. He took the door off and told her he was going to lay under her, and when he did to push the seatbelt and fall down on him. There was Barbwire everywhere and he got her out in less than two minutes when we found her. She was in the field just hanging upside down,” said Posey.

Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran...
Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran into road(Tasha Posey)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

Latest News

The New Orleans Police says Nelson Banks, Quinton Washington, Robert Brown, and Donovan Davis...
4 juveniles escape Youth Center in New Orleans, according to NOPD
This undated photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday,...
Pipeline spills 300,000 gallons of diesel in St. Bernard Parish
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green calls out from the bench in the second half of an...
Overtime Podcast #266 - Pelicans finding their identity under head coach Willie Green
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket aganst Minnesota...
Sitting 1.5 games behind play-in spot, Pelicans look to build momentum against Clippers
St. Charles Parish Public Schools are proud to announce that progress is being made towards...
Destrehan High School to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18 for first time since Hurricane Ida