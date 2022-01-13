BBB Accredited Business
Man arrested, charged for allegedly putting tracking device on woman’s vehicle

Ali Gharrawi, 22, was arrested and charged with stalking after authorities say he placed a...
Ali Gharrawi, 22, was arrested and charged with stalking after authorities say he placed a tracker on a woman's car.(Constable Mark Herman's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas arrested and charged a 22-year-old man for stalking after they say he placed a tracking device on a woman’s vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the office of Constable Mark Herman said Ali Gharrawi was arrested and charged with a stalking felony after deputies responded to a disturbance in Houston.

When they arrived on location, the deputies were met by a woman who said she was being followed by a man she was familiar with and was afraid of being harmed by him.

When the deputies investigated, they found a tracker they say the man placed on the woman’s car. They also said he had threatened to harm her if he found her with someone else.

Gharrari was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $2,500.

