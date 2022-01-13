BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B

FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in restitution, according to Pennsylvania’s attorney general.(Business Wire/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Navient, a large student loan servicer, has settled allegations of predatory lending practices for $1.85 billion, Pennsylvania’s attorney general announced Thursday.

The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in restitution, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a news release.

“Navient repeatedly and deliberately put profits ahead of its borrowers – it engaged in deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay loans back, and placed an unfair burden on people trying to improve their lives through education,” Shapiro said in the release.

The settlement involves 39 state attorneys general and resolves claims that Navient led student borrowers into long-term forbearances instead of giving them advice on less costly repayment plans, Shapiro said.

Navient said it did not act illegally, and it did not admit any fault in the settlement, The New York Times reported.

“The company’s decision to resolve these matters, which were based on unfounded claims, allows us to avoid the additional burden, expense, time and distraction to prevail in court,” Mark Heleen, Navient’s chief legal officer said, according to the Times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

Latest News

President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
An independent investigative report determined two officers with the Moab Police Department...
Probe finds ‘unintentional mistakes’ in Petito, Laundrie police stop
President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden meets with senators, but Sinema blunts voting bill’s chances
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia won’t rule out military deployment to Cuba, Venezuela