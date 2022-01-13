Nicondra: Sunny and chilly conditions continue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday starts off on a chilly note with many locations coming in with temperatures in the 30s and a few areas dealing with some frost. Temperatures will warm with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon. We will stay mostly dry through Friday. Late Friday into Saturday moisture levels will increase ahead of our next cold front. That will allow for some rain on Saturday ahead of the front with a few storms. Behind it expect mostly dry and chilly conditions once again for the remainder of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend.

