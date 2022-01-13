BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Sunny and chilly conditions continue

Rain returns for the weekend
A cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening prompting showers and storms.
A cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening prompting showers and storms.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday starts off on a chilly note with many locations coming in with temperatures in the 30s and a few areas dealing with some frost. Temperatures will warm with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon. We will stay mostly dry through Friday. Late Friday into Saturday moisture levels will increase ahead of our next cold front. That will allow for some rain on Saturday ahead of the front with a few storms. Behind it expect mostly dry and chilly conditions once again for the remainder of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
The two men, highlighted, are arguing just moments before the shooting.
Surveillance video shows moments leading up to fatal French Quarter shooting

Latest News

David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 1/12
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 1/12
David's Wednesday afternoon weather forecast 1/12
David's Wednesday afternoon weather forecast 1/12
Much colder Sunday
David: Powerful cold front arrives Saturday
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Jan. 12
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Jan. 12