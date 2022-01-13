Some predict Omicron will infect most people; could that help achieve herd immunity?

Spike protein. (NONE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Given that it is so contagious, some people wonder if the Omicron variant may result in herd immunity against COVID-19 infection. An LSU Health doctor discussed the variant and challenges to reaching herd immunity.

Dr. Benjamin Springgate is LSU Health New Orleans Chief of Community and Population Medicine.

“What we’re seeing is a variant that is potentially two to three times more transmissible than the prior variant Delta and as a result, many, many people are becoming ill here in New Orleans, as well as across the state, across the country, and across the world,” said Springgate.

And this week two top federal agency officials predicted almost everyone will be infected with the virus.

Dr. Janet Woodcock is the acting FDA Commissioner.

“Most people are going to get COVID and what we need to do is make sure the hospitals can still function,” said Woodcock.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief adviser to President Biden agrees.

“Omicron will ultimately find just about everybody,” Fauci stated.

FOX 8 asked Dr. Springgate if that was plausible.

“I think we can see that it’s very likely that many, many people are going to get this and if it’s the majority of the population we don’t know yet, but it certainly doesn’t look great from the modeling perspective at the moment,” said Springgate.

Some average citizens on the streets of New Orleans had opinions.

“I think that it’s inevitable that we all get it,” said Carolyne Wiesinger. “It is very concerning to me.”

Another woman who did not want her name used said, “No, it doesn’t concern me.”

Some people think herd immunity will be reached if most people are indeed infected with the virus.

Dr. Springgate reacted to that line of thought.

“Well, I think part of the challenge is that between now and any possible herd immunity that we might hope for in the future we have the immediate challenge of hospitals filling up, and when hospitals fill up that means when someone has a heart attack or a stroke or a car accident there might not be that ICU bed that they need, there may not be that emergency department bed that they need,” he said.

And with so much of the world still unvaccinated achieving herd immunity may be easier said than done.

“When there is such disparity in the vaccination ability between industrialized countries and now-industrialized countries we’re going to see persistent infections even if we are vaccinated five times over, we’ll see persistent infections elsewhere and that may mean that new variants pop up, herd immunity becomes a difficult proposition,” Springgate stated.

He and other doctors say the vaccinated and people who have had booster shots are less likely to be hospitalized and suffer severe outcomes from COVID-19

“So, it’s time to make sure that everyone’s that’s eligible gets vaccinated; if you’re eligible for a booster please get boosted,” said Springgate.

And he urges people to wear high-quality masks.

“Such as a K-N95 if you have one or a multi-layer mask or sometimes even two masks, a surgical layer underneath a cloth mask,” said Springgate.

According to the CDC’s COVID Tracker, 62.7% of the population is fully vaccinated and in Louisiana, the rate is 54% for those five years of age and older.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.