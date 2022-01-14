7 drivers carjacked at gunpoint in 14 hours across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a very violent 24 hours across New Orleans.

Police investigated two separate shootings and at least seven armed robberies where victims were held up at gunpoint and had their cars stolen. The victims are shaken.

“It registered that the guy had a gun in my face and I screamed and then I’m like, ’ok, ok, I’m getting out’ because he was telling me to get out of the car,” says a carjacking victim who FOX 8 will not identify.

The carjackings happened all over the city from New Orleans East to the Broadmoor neighborhood.

One incident unfolded in the 3500 block of Toledano. The victim told FOX 8, she’d just returned home and parked near an empty lot around 11 p.m. Thursday night. She says she sat in her car listening to the radio for about 30 seconds when out of nowhere, a masked man with a gun opened her passenger-side door, pointed a gun in her face, and told her to get out of the car.

“And I’m like, ‘ok, ok. I’m coming,’ and then he comes around to my side of the car, puts the gun in my face again, and goes, ‘give me everything you have. Empty your pockets.’ I gave him my phone, my wallet, and my car keys. Then he held the gun to my face again and told me to go to the neutral ground, which is what I did,” said the victim.

Once on the neutral ground across the street, she thought it was over, but she says the gunman turned around and pointed the gun at her again. She says he called her back to the vehicle. She complied. She says he demanded the passcode to her phone.

“Something was telling me to give him everything he wanted, including my password even though my phone was dead. I told him what it was. Then he said, ‘are you lying to me?’ and I said ‘no, I promise,’” says the victim.

The victim says she can feel the tension in the city right now. She’s saddened by what happened to her, and she says it’s upsetting that there’s so much crime across New Orleans.

The NOPD is actively investigating all of the incidents that unfolded and as always they’re asking for the public’s help to solve them. If you know anything, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS.

