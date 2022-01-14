BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Adalia Rose Williams, Youtube star with early-aging disorder, dies at 15

Adalia Rose Williams, a Youtube star who documented her life living with a rare genetic...
Adalia Rose Williams, a Youtube star who documented her life living with a rare genetic condition, has died at age 15, according to her posts on her social media accounts. She passed away Wednesday evening.(Instagram)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Adalia Rose Williams, a Youtube star who documented her life living with a rare genetic condition, has died at age 15, according to her posts on her social media accounts. She passed away Wednesday evening.

“January 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves. I really wish this wasn’t our reality but unfortunately it is. We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her,” the post read.

Williams was diagnosed with progeria, a disease that causes you to age much faster than normal. According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms include hair loss and slow growth. The average life expectancy for children with this rare condition is 13 years old.

Many of her followers and fans poured out their condolences to Adalia’s family, including fashion designer, Michael Costello. He designed some custom-made dresses Williams wore on her 13th birthday.

“My heart is broken,” Costello captioned a collection of videos of the fashion-loving teen on Instagram. “I am at a loss for words and cannot stop crying. Adalia has been so special to every single person that she met. She was an angel.”

“Despite the cards she was dealt with, she had the most positive attitude and such big dreams of helping everyone around her. I love you so much Adalia… Words cannot convey how much you’ve changed my life. I will miss you dearly, friend, and I promise to cherish all the wonderful memories we’ve had together,” Costello concluded.

Ylianna Dadashi, a friend of the family, created a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral and medical costs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

Latest News

Eastover illegal tire dumping site
Officials begin cleaning up thousands of illegally dumped tires in N.O. East
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a test launch...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
Crime Tape
7 drivers carjacked at gunpoint in 14 hours across New Orleans