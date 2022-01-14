BBB Accredited Business
Britney Spears rips sister Jamie Lynn Spears' recent news interview, says she disgusted

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 13, 2022
(WVUE) - Britney Spears posted on social media saying she had a fever so bad that it could be the end, but she’s still taking shots at her sister Jamie Lynn over the release of her book and the recent interview she had.

She posted a tweet about having a fever as high as 104 and complained that her security wouldn’t leave her alone. But what seem to have made her fever worse was watching her sister’s interview with the press.

Britney Spears posted on social media saying she had a fever so bad that it could be the end, but she’s still taking shots at her sister Jamie Lynn over the release of her book and the recent interview she had.(Screenshot)

Britney then expressed on social media things that really bothered her about the interview.

“The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs ... I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.”

She added, “Everything was always given to her.”

She ended the post wishing her sister well and hopes for the success of her book, while also slamming her family saying that they “pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”

In a recent interview with People magazine, she pretty much wanted to clear the air with everyone, including sister Britney that she “only tried to be helpful.”

