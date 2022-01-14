BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Sunny and Mild now-Blast of winter and flurries by Sunday

Old man winter arrives early Sunday
Old man winter arrives early Sunday(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another beautiful sunny day as temps warm to the upper 60s. Enjoy it now as big changes are coming in the next 24 hours. Tomorrow a strong cold front drops south and brings spotty showers and a couple of downpours to the area midday into Saturday night. temps ahead of the front will likely be near 70°. Then the rain moves out but enough cold air may move in with a little moisture to bring a few flurries into the area. No accumulation, but will add to the excitement.

As temperatures drop dramatically late Saturday into Sunday behind the front, parts of the mid-south through Tennessee, North Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia are likely to see some significant snow. High temperatures will struggle and stay mostly in the 40s through the day with a strong northwest wind making it feel even colder. Monday morning temperatures will be quite cold to start the Martin Luther King Holiday. Temperatures will be in the 30s south and upper 20s north. It does not appear we will reach hard freeze levels, but take precautions to check on people and pets as well as protect tropical plants starting Monday morning as well.

