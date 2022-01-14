Deputies ivestigating homicide in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday evening in Harvey, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.

Investigators say that the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Lapalco Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

