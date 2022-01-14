BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Devonta Lee is the fifth LSU WR to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16)
LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and becomes the fifth receiver this off-season to do so. The Tigers have had a total of 12 players enter the portal. Lee announced his decision via Twitter on Friday, Jan. 14.

RELATED STORIES:

“Words can’t explain how I felt the first time I walked into Tiger Stadium. I remember it like it was yesterday because it has been my dream to be a Tiger since my early childhood,” Lee said on Twitter. “It will always be a cherished memory. However, it is with a heavy heart that I must acknowledge the time of my departure is at hand.”

Lee also thanked all of the faculty, staff, coaches, trainers and fans in his tweet along with former LSU head coach Coach O, for believing that he could be a Tiger.

RELATED: LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner

A product of Amite High School caught nine passes for 85 yards and a touchdown during the past season. During his time as a Tiger, Lee caught a total of 11 passes for 112 yards and a score in 34 games played during his three seasons.

The Tigers have been busy this off-season adding five players this week alone through the portal and a total of seven so far.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4
The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30...
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport