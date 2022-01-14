Devonta Lee is the fifth LSU WR to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and becomes the fifth receiver this off-season to do so. The Tigers have had a total of 12 players enter the portal. Lee announced his decision via Twitter on Friday, Jan. 14.

RELATED STORIES:

“Words can’t explain how I felt the first time I walked into Tiger Stadium. I remember it like it was yesterday because it has been my dream to be a Tiger since my early childhood,” Lee said on Twitter. “It will always be a cherished memory. However, it is with a heavy heart that I must acknowledge the time of my departure is at hand.”

Lee also thanked all of the faculty, staff, coaches, trainers and fans in his tweet along with former LSU head coach Coach O, for believing that he could be a Tiger.

RELATED: LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner

A product of Amite High School caught nine passes for 85 yards and a touchdown during the past season. During his time as a Tiger, Lee caught a total of 11 passes for 112 yards and a score in 34 games played during his three seasons.

The Tigers have been busy this off-season adding five players this week alone through the portal and a total of seven so far.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.