‘He didn’t even try to stop the car’: Employee of Bywater business hospitalized after juveniles in stolen vehicle crash into building

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several juveniles, including an 11-year-old, are in custody after a short, but wild police chase in a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended after they plowed into a Bywater business, sending one employee to the hospital in critical condition.

“That hurts,” Judah Lea said, pointing to his caved in front door. “But, I’m just really worried about my friend who got hit by the vehicle.”

Sea Cave Arcade owner, Judah Lea hasn’t been able to see his friend and employee ‘Goat’ since he watched him get pinned by the SUV around 8 Wednesday night.

“Goat was in the corner and I was here, smoking a cigarette, and at some point this SUV loses, just starts by the bus stop, there, just comes, see the tire marks? Just came over the corner and Goat was there and he got trapped and it pushed Goat through the wall,” Lea described.

Police say 19-year-old Lamar Logan was behind the wheel of this stolen SUV with a 17, 14, and 11 year-old in tow.

“The kid driving, I mean, he didn’t even try to stop the car,” Lea said. “He jumped out of the car while it was rolling and all these other kids poured out of it, and then, suddenly, there were cops everywhere. Just chaos after that point.”

Police caught Logan and the kids, finding a handgun and BB gun. The SUV had been been stolen during an armed carjacking in the East.

This all started, according to police, with a report of yet another armed carjacking in the First District. Around 7:30 p.m., a responding ATF agent requested NOPD assistance while following Logan.

Unmarked Second District detectives responded and flipped their lights on behind the SUV. They say Logan didn’t make it far before the crash.

“It’s been a long month,” Lea said.

Lea is tired to say the least. He had only been reopened a week before this crash. Back on December 12, a disgruntled customer threatened the lives of employees and customers, locked them inside and smashed windows. He later came back, broke in, and smashed all of the vintage arcade games as well.

“What keeps you going through all of this craziness?”

“This is my area,” Lea said. “This is where I spend all my time. I spent the past six years of my life here. It’s where all my friends are. It’s my social life. It’s, it’s my work. It’s my business. It’s everything.”

Now, he’s focused on watching Goat’s dog, Gremlin and organizing fundraisers for him to make sure he and his significant other are ok.

He’s determined not to quit.

“It’s about playing games with people in the same room as you, not just on the internet and what that has to offer and what kind of communities that kind of space can build,” Lea said. “The customers, they’re all my friends, they helped me get through this last batch, I hope we can get through this one.”

Lamar Logan is charged with illegal possession of stolen things, along with the 11 and 14-year-old.

Although the 14-year-old’s charges are pending, police say she’s still in the hospital for an unrelated matter.

The 17-year-old picked up an extra charge of illegal carrying of a weapon on top of possession of stolen things,

Because a pedestrian was injured, the Force Investigation Team will be investigating the chase.

There will be a benefit show for Goat and the Sea Cave Friday night at 8 p.m. at Saturn Bar. Lea is also putting together a GoFundMe for Goat.

Follow Sea Cave on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.