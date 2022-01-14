NFLSU: Former Tigers on all but 1 playoff team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU boasts having former players on 13 of the 14 NFL teams that have advanced to the playoffs this season.
The only team without a former Tiger is Green Bay.
There are 23 former Tigers, the most of any school, on active NFL rosters for the Super Wild Card Weekend that begins on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Overall, there are 30 former Tigers on NFL playoff teams, which includes practice squad and injured reserve players.
Below is a full list of players:
49ers:
- Active: DE Arden Key
Bengals:
- Active: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DT Tyler Shelvin
- IR: TE Thaddeus Moss
Bills:
- Active: SNP Reid Ferguson
- IR: CB Tre’Davious White
Buccaneers:
- Active: RB Leonard Fournette, LB Devin White, LB Kevin Minter, CB Rashard Robinson, WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.
Cardinals:
- Active: DT Rashard Lawrence
Chiefs:
- Active: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB Darrel Williams, DB Tyrann Mathieu
Cowboys:
- Active: OL La’el Collins
- IR: LB Jabril Cox
Eagles:
- Active: DB Kary Vincent Jr.
- Practice Squad: LB JaCoby Stevens
Patriots:
- Active: DL Davon Godchaux
- Reserve/COVID-19: DB Jalen Mills
Raiders:
- Active: TE Foster Moreau
Rams:
- Active: OT Andrew Whitworth, WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Steelers:
- Active: OL Trai Turner
Titans:
- Active: WR Racey McMath, CB Kristian Fulton
- IR: FB Tory Carter
