BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Beautiful Friday, but big changes for the weekend

Some storms Saturday ahead of a major cold front
Much colder behind the cold front late Saturday into Sunday.
Much colder behind the cold front late Saturday into Sunday.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect one more really great day this Friday before big changes over the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 60s through the afternoon. Some storms likely ahead of the front as moisture increases ahead of this system. Saturday temperatures will be a bit warmer ahead of the front as well in the low to mid 70s. The Storm Prediction Center places a level one risk for severe weather across the region indicating one or two storms could see high wind gust in the severe range.

Temperatures drop dramatically late Saturday into Sunday behind the front. Parts of the mid-south through Tennessee, North Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia are likely to see some significant snow. It’s not out of the question we see a flurry or two north, but no accumulation in our region. High temperatures will struggle and stay mostly in the 40s through the day with a strong northwest wind making it feel even colder. Monday morning temperatures will be quite cold to start the Martin Luther King Holiday. Temperatures will be in the 30s south and upper 20s north. It does not appear we will reach hard freeze levels, but take precautions to check on people and pets as well as protect tropical plants starting Monday morning as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

Latest News

David's Thursday evening weather forecast 1/13
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 1/13
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 1/13
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 1/13
Flurries possible Sunday
David: Powerful cold front arrives Saturday
Colder weekend-Few flurries possible
Bruce: Fantastic through Friday-Saturday storms then a winter blast Sunday