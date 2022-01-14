Officials begin cleaning up thousands of illegally dumped tires in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The State of Louisiana is beginning a massive new effort to try and rid New Orleans East roads of thousands of illegally dumped tires.

The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) sent nine dump trucks Friday to an interstate service road that actually had to be shut down because of dumping.

The old tires are havens for mosquitoes and have piled up in spite of a nearby sign threatening dumpers with $3,000 fines. The New Orleans Police Department says it issued no citations for tire dumping last year.

As many as 30,000 tires clog the I-510 Service Road near the Eastover subdivision.

“Our plan is to keep working in these tire sites out and get to a point where it’s more manageable,” said Scott Boyle with DOTD.

This effort isn’t cheap. Manpower and equipment will easily run into the tens of thousands of dollars and the state will also have to pay a recycling fee for each one of those thousands of tires.

Tires will be brought to a recycling facility on old Gentilly Road, which is another haven for rampant dumping.

“People come here look at the area and it’s deteriorated and say why not?” said Kenneth Ducros of New Orleans.

The new state tire removal program will not cover city roads like Old Gentilly. It will instead focus on state roads and highways like Chef Menteur and interstates.

“There are some unnamed interchanges on Interstate 10 between Michoud and Highway 11 that we’ll target,” said Boyle.

The state will devote nine dump trucks and two bulldozers to an effort that will continue for months, diverting resources from other areas.

“This is a big waste of money, a big waste of money. Especially in a community like this where every penny can go to improve the quality of life, whether it be police protection or potholes,” said Mike Simon of Eastover. He says he appreciates the effort, but long-term he and others say citizens should show more pride in their community and police should enforce no dumping laws.

“They’re shorthanded and don’t even have enough police to do what they’re doing now. How could you give them something extra?” said Ducros.

“A few cameras might help,” he added, “But that’s just me.”

DOTD is picking up the cost of the tire removal, which is expected to cost $75,000 in the Eastover area alone. Taxpayers will also be on the hook for tire recycling fees.

State officials say the tire removal program will continue until all tires are cleared from state roads and highways in the east

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.