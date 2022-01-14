Pointer’s game winning layup lifts No. 12 LSU past Missouri 87-85

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senior Khayla Pointer’s game winning layup with 5.7 seconds left in overtime helped lift No. 12 LSU past Missouri (13-5, 2-2 SEC) 87-85 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday, Jan. 13. Alexis Morris was able to block Mama Dembele’s attempt to tie the game and force double overtime.

It was the 16th win of the season for LSU (16-2, 4-1 SEC) and they improved to 4-1 in Southeastern Conference play. The Missouri Tigers were red hot from behind the arc shooting 48.4% making 15 three pointers.

All five of the LSU’s starters scored, with four players in double figures, led by Pointer who had 21 points, six assists, three steals and four rebounds. Jailin Cherry also added 20 points and had a career high 9 assists in the win.

Faustine Aifuwa had 15 points and five rebounds for the Tigers and Morris added 17 points and seven rebounds. The Tigers shot 48.1% from the field and outrebounded the Missouri Tigers 45 to 31.

LSU had an 11 point lead at the half over Missouri, however the lights out shooting from the visiting Tigers quickly erased that lead as LSU was outscored 46-35 in the second half.

With the game tied 79-79 Morris missed the go ahead bucket with 16 seconds remaining, but LSU was able to force a missed shot by Lauren Hansen. LSU was able to to jump out to an early 83-79 lead in overtime thanks to two buckets by Cherry. However, Aijha Blackwell would score two straight buckets of her own to tie the game 83-83.

With a minute left to play in overtime Morris was able to give LSU an 85-83 lead. The Tigers were able to force a missed shot by Missouri and get the rebound and a foul, but turned the ball over on the ensuing inbound. Haley Troup would be fouled on the next Missouri possession and she would make both free throws to tie the game with 13 seconds left to play.

The visiting Tigers were led by Blackwell who had 26 points and 16 rebounds for Missouri and shot 10-for-17 from the field. Hansen had 23 and was lights out from three shooting 70%, making 7-of-10. Hayley Frank was also deadly from behind the arc as she made 6-of-12 and finished with 19.

Autumn Newby who left the game due to injury finished with 4 points and 12 rebounds for LSU.

LSU will host Vanderbilt on Sunday, Jan. 16 at noon.

