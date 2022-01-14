BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Power fully restored to Grand Isle 5 months after Ida’s wrath

In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand Isle, La. is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over five months after Hurricane Ida devastated the bayou community of Grand Isle, power has been fully restored, according to the mayor’s office.

Ida made landfall as one of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history on Aug. 29. Grand Isle was nearly inaccessible in the days immediately following the storm’s devastation.

Fox 8 was the first crew on the ground in the hurricane-ravaged community.

Power was restored to parts of Grand Isle over the next 130 days, but large Entergy generators were still providing power to other areas.

As of Fri., Jan. 14, power has been fully restored.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

Latest News

St. Charles Parish Public Schools are proud to announce that progress is being made towards...
Destrehan High School to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18 for first time since Hurricane Ida
Norco family struggles to rebuild.
‘They don’t care’: Norco family whose house was destroyed in Ida struggling to get FEMA to pay out
Norco family struggles to rebuild
Norco family struggles to rebuild
Ida victims in the cold
In Houma, residents prepare for the cold weather as they continue to rebuild four months after Hurricane Ida