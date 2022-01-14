Power fully restored to Grand Isle 5 months after Ida’s wrath

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over five months after Hurricane Ida devastated the bayou community of Grand Isle, power has been fully restored, according to the mayor’s office.

Ida made landfall as one of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history on Aug. 29. Grand Isle was nearly inaccessible in the days immediately following the storm’s devastation.

Power was restored to parts of Grand Isle over the next 130 days, but large Entergy generators were still providing power to other areas.

As of Fri., Jan. 14, power has been fully restored.

