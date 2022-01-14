BBB Accredited Business
Sharply colder this weekend

Rain moves in Saturday(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong cold front will bring rain and a few thunderstorms on Saturday. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s around midday before plummeting into the 40s by evening. Winds will gust to near 40 mph by Wednesday evening making it feel even colder.

Sunday morning will be very cold and windy. A few snow flurries could fly around early in the day but not much more than that. Some sun is possible late in the day but temperatures will stay in the 40s.

MLK Day looks very nice with a cold start and bright cool winter sun in the afternoon. A brief warm-up is expected for the middle of next week.

A strong Arctic front is expected by late next week.

