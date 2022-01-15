BBB Accredited Business
5-star PG Marvel Allen, No. 18 player for 2023 commits to LSU

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade has been on a roll so far this season, not only are his Tigers ranked at No. 12 in the nation he also has just landed a huge commitment for the class of 2023 in five-star point guard Marvel Allen.

Allen, announced his decision during halftime of the Vertical Academy and Westtown game on ESPNPlus on Friday, Jan. 14.

According to 247Sports, Allen is rated as the No. 18 player overall in the nation for the class of 2023 and No. 4 overall point guard. Allen, is the No. 2 overall rated player in the state of Florida.

The 6-foot-4 point guard chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Memphis and Ohio State who were in his final list of schools.

A product of Calvary Christian Academy becomes the first commit for Will Wade for the class of 2023.

