Bourbon Street fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested by NOPD

Rodolfo Gonzales, 29, is accused of inflicting fatal injuries on a pedestrian struck by a...
Rodolfo Gonzales, 29, is accused of inflicting fatal injuries on a pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in the 100 block of Bourbon Street on Jan. 9(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man suspected of fatally injuring a Bourbon Street pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident last weekend has been arrested, New Orleans police said Saturday (Jan. 15).

Rodolfo Gonzales, 29, was arrested Friday night in New Orleans East and booked with hit-and-run driving involving death. He was to make his first appearance Saturday afternoon in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court to determine whether a bond would be set and in what amount.

The NOPD said a Crimestoppers tip led them to the two-tone Ford Expedition and Gonzales around 8 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Investigators allege that Gonzales was driving the same vehicle against the flow of traffic when he struck a man from behind and dragged him a short distance in the 100 block of Bourbon Street just before 3 a.m. last Sunday (Jan. 9).

The victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was transported to a hospital by New Orleans EMS but died from his injuries.

