Bruce: Sharply colder as winter makes a big return

Bruce: Sharply colder temps on the way
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Winter feel is coming back in this evening and overnight with howling winds in the 25-35mph range. Overnight wind chills will feel like the 20s.

The passing showers will come to an ends before sunset, then overnight we may see a few flurries around the area. No accumulation but could be exciting for the select few. As the front crosses the area this afternoon, be prepared for rapidly falling temperatures and a cold wind to develop.

This storm system spins up across the Southeast on Sunday, bringing snow to our north and cold weather down south. Winds will remain strong through Sunday and the clouds stay thick. This means a very cold end to the weekend, with highs struggling out of the middle 40s. There remains a slight overnight chance to see a flurry snowflake fall, mainly on the North Shore.

Looking ahead to next week, the MLK holiday is looking great with a return of bright sun and cool conditions Monday. Cold mornings will give way to beautiful days through the middle of next week before the bottom falls out again.

