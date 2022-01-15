BBB Accredited Business
Double shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans leaves man dead, woman injured

A double shooting near Esplanade Avenue and Interstate 10 in the 7th Ward left a man dead and a woman injured early Saturday (Jan. 15), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting on Interstate 10 left a 52-year-old man dead and a 45-year-old woman injured early Saturday (Jan. 15), New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, nearby officers were investigating a separate incident when they heard gunshots at 3:01 a.m. They found the two victims shot inside a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 at the Esplanade Avenue exit in the Seventh Ward.

The victims’ identities have not been disclosed, but police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS. No update of her condition has been provided.

Police have not said whether they have developed a suspect or motive for the double shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Lucretia Gantner at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

