I-10 reopens following crash near Louisiana-Mississippi state line

A crash near the Pearl River bridge and Louisiana-Mississippi state line has closed I-10 in both directions Saturday morning (Jan. 15), authorities said.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WVUE) - Interstate 10 has reopened with some traffic congestion after a crash near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line closed the freeway in both directions Saturday morning (Jan. 15), authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:14 a.m. by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, which estimated the closure of all lanes would last at least 90 minutes. But the agency announced at 10:41 a.m. that the accident had been cleared sufficiently for lanes to be reopened.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

