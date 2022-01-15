BBB Accredited Business
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son

Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Hampstead man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his own mother, sister, and son in Wilmington Saturday.

Police say officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Landfall Center shopping complex in Wilmington.

Wilbert Lamont Robinson, 40, is charged with three counts of first degree murder and firing into an occupied vehicle, killing his mother, Diretta Robinson, his sister, Trina Robinson, and his 13-year-old son. Police say Wilbert also shot himself and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“This is a very unfortunate, tragic incident, and our hearts and thoughts go out to the families that are impacted by this and any friends and loved ones,” Williams said.

Police say the case has been handed over to the district attorney’s office.

