Man found shot in French Quarter, second such victim in six days

A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday (Jan. 15) in the 900...
A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday (Jan. 15) in the 900 block of St. Louis Street in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Jan. 15), New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not disclosed, but the NOPD said he was found suffering “from multiple gunshot wounds” at 2:08 a.m. in the 900 block of St. Louis Street. That block is between Dauphine and Burgundy streets, and just a block away from the NOPD’s First District substation.

The victim’s condition was not disclosed, but police said he was taken for hospital treatment.

The victim is the second man to be gunned down in the French Quarter in the past six days. Last Sunday night (Jan. 9), 41-year-old Russell Ricou Jr. was shot and killed by a man with whom he was arguing at 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Burgundy and Conti streets. That homicide was captured on surveillance video but no suspect has been arrested.

In that case, police have asked the public’s help locating a “person of interest” they want to interview as part of their investigation.

