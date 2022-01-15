BBB Accredited Business
Noise increase expected as Armstrong New Orleans airport closes a runway next week for taxiway work

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport plans to close one of its two runways from...
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport plans to close one of its two runways from Jan. 17-22 during a taxiway extension project.(Louis Armstrong International Airport)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport plans to close one of its two runways next week to allow construction crews to work on two taxiway extension projects, officials said Saturday (Jan. 15).

Runway 11/29 -- also known as the airport’s East/West runway -- will be shut down Monday through Saturday (Jan. 17-22) unless the construction work is completed earlier than expected, the airport announced. During the closure, all arriving and departing aircraft will use the North/South runway (Runway 2/20) for flight operations.

The airport warned that the change means “certain parts of Kenner and the surrounding areas may experience an increase in airport noise” until normal aircraft arrival and departure patterns on both runways can resume.

MSY said the temporary closure was planned in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration and other stakeholders, and should not impact any airline operations or flight schedules.

The Taxiway Golf and Taxiway Bravo extension project began construction last November, with the goal to extend Taxiway Golf by 1,500 feet to the west, and build out Taxiway Bravo so that the two taxiways connect. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, airport officials said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

