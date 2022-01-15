BBB Accredited Business
NOPD book Benjamin Beale for the murder of the woman that was found dismembered in his home

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has charged a subject with second-degree murder in connection with an incident that occurred in the Upper 9th Ward.

Benjamin Beale was arrested and booked in connection with the death of a woman discovered in the 2300 block of Pauline St.

The remains of the woman have not been officially identified, however, Micah Dardar believed they’re the remains of his missing wife, 36-year-old Julia Dardar.

According to court documents, detectives say they followed an extension cord out of Beale’s back door that lead to a padlocked bus. Inside the bus, police found a freezer with human remains inside.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents

Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

Chilling ‘Dexter’ profile pic paints grim picture of man who owned bus with headless torso in it

‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

