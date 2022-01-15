NOPD book Benjamin Beale for the murder of the woman that was found dismembered in his home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has charged a subject with second-degree murder in connection with an incident that occurred in the Upper 9th Ward.

Benjamin Beale was arrested and booked in connection with the death of a woman discovered in the 2300 block of Pauline St.

The remains of the woman have not been officially identified, however, Micah Dardar believed they’re the remains of his missing wife, 36-year-old Julia Dardar.

According to court documents, detectives say they followed an extension cord out of Beale’s back door that lead to a padlocked bus. Inside the bus, police found a freezer with human remains inside.

