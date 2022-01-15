BBB Accredited Business
PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue dog trapped on frozen river

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Gray News) – Firefighters in New York found themselves in a much colder situation than usual when they showed up to rescue a dog trapped out on a frozen river.

The Plainville Fire Department had to send out some of their own to rescue a mischievous dog from a frozen river near Syracuse.

They say he got trapped on ice while chasing geese this week.

That’s when his leash got stuck, preventing him from coming back to solid ground.

The firefighters crawled across the ice to get the little guy unstuck and bring him back to safety.

