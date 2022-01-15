BBB Accredited Business
Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

