What’s the future look like for Michael Thomas in the Black and Gold

Michael Thomas missed the entire 2021 season with an injury. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Thomas’ future in New Orleans has been a hot topic lately.

Many thought when he announced he would not be playing at all in the 2021 season, he had played his last game as a Saint.

But now, things aren’t quite that simple when it comes to No. 13.

Yes, he could be traded. Honestly speaking, anyone can. If the Saints are in the market for an elite quarterback, it would require a blockbuster move. Thomas could absolutely be a part of that deal.

But internally, there are growing reasons to keep him here in New Orleans. The biggest being, the Saints weakest position in 2021 was at wide receiver.

With Thomas out this season, the team really had no one they could consistently count on that the position. The Saints must get better here next season.

Second, Thomas is coming off of two injury-riddled seasons. Meaning his trade value could be significantly diminished on the open market now as opposed to last offseason.

Third, Thomas has been one of the very few malcontents inside an extremely close locker room. League-wide he’s not viewed as the greatest teammate..

So just how many teams would realistically be interested, and be willing to offer what the Saints would consider fair market value?

That’s a question the Saints wouldn’t know the answer to until they start making calls. Or perhaps, they just decide it’s best for all parties for Thomas to return in 2022.

