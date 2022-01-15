BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Falling temps and a winter wind blowing in Saturday

Expect a rapid fall into the 40s and 30s by this evening
Wind Chills Tonight
Wind Chills Tonight(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Winter is about to blow in this weekend, with probably some of the coldest air we have felt this season.

This cold front will organize this afternoon, with some passing rain expected. As the front crosses the area after the lunch hour, be prepared for rapidly falling temperatures and a cold wind to develop. Winds could gust to 35 mph at times through the night tonight. Highs today will be near 70, but by this evening it will be feeling like the 20s.

This storm system spins up across the Southeast on Sunday, bringing snow to our north and cold weather down south. Winds will remain strong through Sunday and the clouds stay thick. This means a very cold end to the weekend, with highs struggling out of the middle 40s. There remains a slight overnight chance to see a flurry snowflake fall, mainly on the North Shore.

Looking ahead to next week, the MLK holiday is looking great with a return of bright sun and cool conditions Monday. Cold mornings will give way to beautiful days through the middle of next week before the bottom falls out again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family...
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made
NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours
The two men, highlighted, are arguing just moments before the shooting.
Surveillance video shows moments leading up to fatal French Quarter shooting

Latest News

Rain moves in Saturday
Sharply colder this weekend
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Jan. 14
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Jan. 14
Old man winter arrives early Sunday
Bruce: Sunny and Mild now-Blast of winter and flurries by Sunday
Morning weather update for Fri., Jan. 14 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., Jan. 14 at 6 a.m.