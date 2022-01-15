Zack: Falling temps and a winter wind blowing in Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Winter is about to blow in this weekend, with probably some of the coldest air we have felt this season.

This cold front will organize this afternoon, with some passing rain expected. As the front crosses the area after the lunch hour, be prepared for rapidly falling temperatures and a cold wind to develop. Winds could gust to 35 mph at times through the night tonight. Highs today will be near 70, but by this evening it will be feeling like the 20s.

This storm system spins up across the Southeast on Sunday, bringing snow to our north and cold weather down south. Winds will remain strong through Sunday and the clouds stay thick. This means a very cold end to the weekend, with highs struggling out of the middle 40s. There remains a slight overnight chance to see a flurry snowflake fall, mainly on the North Shore.

Looking ahead to next week, the MLK holiday is looking great with a return of bright sun and cool conditions Monday. Cold mornings will give way to beautiful days through the middle of next week before the bottom falls out again.

