2 men dead in double homicide Sunday in New Orleans East, according to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a midday double shooting in New Orleans East that left a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old dead.

The men were reported shot at 11:58 a.m. and were found in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to NOPD, one of the men died at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

