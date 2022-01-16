2 men killed in double shooting Sunday in New Orleans East, NOPD says
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting in New Orleans East around midday Sunday (Jan. 16) left two men dead, police said.
The men were reported shot at 11:58 a.m. and were found in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to NOPD, a 23-year-old man died at the scene, and a 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The identities of the victims have not been disclosed, nor have police said whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the killings.
