2 men killed in double shooting Sunday in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting in New Orleans East around midday Sunday (Jan. 16) left two men dead, police said.

The men were reported shot at 11:58 a.m. and were found in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to NOPD, a 23-year-old man died at the scene, and a 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed, nor have police said whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the killings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.