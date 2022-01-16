BBB Accredited Business
2 men slain in separate overnight shootings, NOPD says

Two men were slain late Saturday (Jan. 15) in separate shootings in Little Woods and Gentilly...
Two men were slain late Saturday (Jan. 15) in separate shootings in Little Woods and Gentilly Terrace neighborhoods, the NOPD said. (WVUE)(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were killed in separate late Saturday night shootings in Gentilly Terrace and in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said Sunday (Jan. 16).

The first fatal shooting was reported at 11:31 p.m. in the 6200 block of Curran Road in Little Woods. New Orleans police arrived to find a 70-year-old man dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound to the body. The victim’s identity has not been disclosed.

The second homicide was reported about 25 minutes later in the 3100 block of St. Roch Avenue in Gentilly Terrace. This victim -- a 51-year-old man whose identity was not disclosed -- also was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the body, the NOPD said.

The department provided no further details on either killing, nor did it say whether suspects or motives were developed in either case.

Anyone with information on the Curran Road shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Christopher Puccio, while the St. Roch Avenue case is being investigated by NOPD homicide detective James Fyte. Either detective can be reached at (504) 658-5300 or tips can be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

